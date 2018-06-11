Man whose girlfriend committed suicide after he threatened to send revenge porn to her family may face manslaughter charges

A man whose girlfriend jumped to her death after he threatened her with revenge porn may face manslaughter charges, a court heard.

Alessio Bianchi told Damilya Jossipalenya he would send the clip to her relatives days before she fell 80 feet from her apartment.

Bianchi, 26, had already shared footage of Damilya, 24, performing a sex act on him, warning: “I am going to keep destroying you.”

Last week Westminster coroner’s court in central London heard that the CPS has asked police if there is enough evidence to investigate him in connection with Damilya’s death.

Det. Sgt Emma Kirby, of the Metropolitan Police said: “We have been asked to look into whether there has been a history of domestic abuse that could have deteriorated the deceased’s mental state to a point where she might have committed suicide.”

Bianchi, an Italian born in Saudi Arabia, got a 12-week suspended jail term in April after he admitted an assault on Damilya and disclosing private sexual photos and films.

He met her at London’s Regent’s University.

Bianchi’s barrister Steven Powles said: “It cannot be said that the defendant’s actions caused the suicide, only that he knew his actions related to a vulnerable woman.”

Assistant coroner Dr. Shirley Radcliffe adjourned the hearing until a full inquest later this year.

The story originally appeared in The Sun.