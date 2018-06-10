US Air Force fighter jet crashes off Okinawa; pilot ejects

A U.S. Air Force F-15C fighter jet from Kadena Air Base crashed into the sea south of Okinawa, Japan early Monday morning local time, according to defense officials.

The pilot ejected and was later rescued. The cause of the crash was unclear.

It marked the sixth non-combat crash for the U.S. Air Force in 2018, following 7 last year.

Last month, an Air Force training jet crashed in Mississippi during a routine training flight. Both pilots ejected safely. That crash unfolded a few hours before Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gave the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Weeks earlier, an Air Force cargo plane crashed outside Savannah, Ga., killing all nine aboard.