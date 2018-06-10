Cuba releases details of incident involving US official

Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat in the country, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill after hearing "undefined sounds" in her home in Havana.

Cuba says in a statement released by its Foreign Ministry Sunday that U.S. officials reported on May 29 that a female embassy official had reported experiencing "health symptoms" after hearing the sounds in her home two days earlier.

Cuba says it sent investigators to the home who found no potential source of a sound, and were not granted access to the official.

U.S. officials said Friday that they had pulled two workers from Cuba and was testing them for possible brain injury.