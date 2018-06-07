Germany: Girl, 14, killed; fugitive Iraqi suspect sought

German authorities are seeking a fugitive Iraqi asylum-seeker and have arrested a Turkish citizen over the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl who went missing more than two weeks ago.

The body of the girl, who had been missing since May 22, was found Wednesday on the outskirts of Wiesbaden.

Prosecutors said Thursday that two men — a 20-year-old Iraqi and a 35-year-old Turkish citizen, both of whom lived at homes for asylum-seekers in the city — are suspected of raping and killing the girl on the evening she went missing. They believe the two then buried the body.

Police said the Iraqi man, a suspect in a string of previous offenses, appears to have left abruptly with his family last week, flying to Iraq via Istanbul.