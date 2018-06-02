The Latest: Catalonia forms gov't, ends Spain's takeover

The Latest on Spanish political developments (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Catalonia has sworn in a new government, automatically ending a seven-month takeover by Spain's central authorities following a failed secession bid by the restive region.

Madrid fired Catalonia's government and took control of the running of the region after an illegal and unsuccessful declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament in October.

According to the extraordinary powers granted to Spain's central government by the Senate, the large degree of self-rule enjoyed by the region would be returned once it formed a government after a new election.

Separatists won a December election and chose fervent separatist Quim Torra as regional chief.

The members of Catalonia's former government are to be tried on charges including rebellion. Several are in pre-trial jail and others fled the country as fugitives.

___

11:10 a.m.

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spain's prime minister by King Felipe VI.

Sanchez came to power Saturday at a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace a day after successfully leading a no-confidence vote to oust predecessor Mariano Rajoy following a court ruling in a major corruption case involving the conservative leader's Popular Party.

The Parliament voted 180-169 Friday to replace Rajoy's government with one led by Sanchez. One lawmaker abstained.

Spain is the eurozone's No. 4 economy and an influential member of the European Union. Sanchez and his party are staunch supporters of the EU and the shared currency.

The 46-year-old Sanchez is Spain's seventh prime minister since the return to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.