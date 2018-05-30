Death from tear gas or bad heart? No ruling yet on Gaza baby

A Gaza health official says the death of a 9-month-old girl remains under investigation, two weeks after a medical official cast doubt on claims she died from Israeli tear gas.

A medical report issued on May 14, the day of Layla Ghandour's death, and seen by The Associated Press makes no mention of tear gas. It says she suffered from a congenital heart defect and died after her blood circulation and respiratory system stopped.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed that day by Israeli fire and hundreds were hurt, including by tear gas, in Gaza border protests. Layla's relatives claimed she was at the scene of the protests.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said Wednesday that her death remains under investigation. The ministry initially announced she was killed by tear gas.