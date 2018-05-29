Three killed, including 2 police officers, in possible terror attack near Belgian coffee shop

A gunman shot and killed three people, including two police officers, and wounded two others in a possible terror attack near a coffee shop in Belgium, local media reported.

The shooting happened near the Café de Augustins in Liege, according to public broadcaster RTBF.

The gunman, who wasn’t immediately identified, fled the coffee shop, took a cleaning woman hostage at a nearby school, but was later “neutralized,” police told BBC. A Belgian prosecutor told the Associated Press that the gunman disarmed police and used their weapons in the shooting spree.

An official at Belgian federal prosecutor’s office told the Associated Press that “there are indications” the shooting could be a terror attack.

Officials said earlier that terrorism wasn’t being ruled out.

“It [terrorism] is one of the questions on the table, but for the moment all scenarios are open,” a spokesman for the anti-crisis monitoring center told Reuters.

The two others who were wounded were identified as police officers, Reuters reported, citing Belga news agency.

Images on social media showed people fleeing from the scene and police converging on the coffee shop.

Belgium’s anti-terror officials were monitoring the situation, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter.

Liege is an industrial city located near the German border. It was the scene of a 2011 shooting when a gunman killed four people and wounded more than 100, according to Reuters.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.