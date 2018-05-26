Struggling in parliament, German far right takes to streets

next

A German far-right party that swept into Parliament last year on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment is staging a march Sunday through the heart of Berlin to protest the influx of refugees.

Alternative for Germany, known by its German acronym AfD, accuses Chancellor Angela Merkel of ruining the country by allowing the mass immigration of refugees.

The rally is highly unusual for a German political party. While other parties have in recent years supported protests on a variety of issues — from animal rights to opposing free trade — AfD is the sole organizer of the march headlined "Germany's Future."

Experts say the party's decision to take to the streets could be an attempt to portray itself as a popular movement, rather than just another political party.