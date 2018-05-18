Advocate: Shootout in Venezuelan prison kills 11

Human rights advocates say 11 people died in a prison riot sparked by inmates who wrestled a gun from jailers, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

A Window on Liberty prisoner rights group reported Friday that two guards and nine inmates died Thursday in the city of Barquisimeto; 28 people were injured.

A Window to Freedom's director Carlos Nieto says jailers took back control of Fenix Penitentiary.

It's Venezuela's second such incident of unrest in two days.

Inmates including jailed Utah man Joshua Holt mounted a protest Tuesday at a jail in the capital of Caracas.

They posted urgent messages on social media saying their lives were in danger. Nobody died.

The top U.S. diplomat in Caracas Todd Robinson says he's pressing Venezuelan officials for information because both jails hold Americans.