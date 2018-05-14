Russia bank helps Venezuela defy US cryptocurrency sanctions

next

prev

Investors looking to buy Venezuela's new cryptocurrency may want to head to a little-known Moscow bank whose biggest shareholders are President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government and two state-controlled Russian companies under U.S. sanctions.

Evrofinance Mosnarbank has emerged as the only international financial institution so far willing to defy a U.S. campaign to derail the world's first state-backed digital currency.

Early would-be investors who registered with Venezuela's government and downloaded the petro's wallet software were invited to buy the cryptocurrency by wiring a minimum of 1,000 euros to a Venezuelan government account at Evrofinance.

The bank's place in the rollout of the petro is further evidence of Russia's role in the creation of a cryptocurrency that Maduro hopes will allow Venezuela to circumvent U.S. sanctions.