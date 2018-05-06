Nudists welcomed into Paris art gallery for the first time

Nudists visited a Paris art gallery for the first time Saturday and perused its exhibitions completely au naturel, the BBC reports.

The Palais de Tokyo allowed the 161 visitors to drop off their garments at coat-check and walk around naked, a moment hailed by the Paris Naturist Association.

"The mentality is changing these days," an official at the association tells Reuters. "Nudists are overcoming barriers, taboos, or mentalities that were obstructive."

But it's not a worldwide first: People were allowed to disrobe for an exhibition on male nudity at a Vienna gallery in 2013, and an Australian museum has let people roam in the buff.

Next up in Paris: a night of nudist clubbing sometime later in 2018.

