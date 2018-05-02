Merkel: Germany standing by Iran nuclear treaty for now

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says the nuclear treaty with Iran should be preserved, but urged Israel to quickly share the purported new intelligence about Tehran's nuclear program with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Merkel says related issues can be discussed "in addition" to the nuclear accord, citing Tehran's influence in Syria, its ballistic missile program and what happens after parts of the 2015 treaty expire.

President Donald Trump wants to nix the treaty negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama. Israel has also strongly criticized the accord and presented new intelligence this week alleging Iran concealed a nuclear weapons program.

Merkel told reporters on Wednesday that "it's very important the information which came from Israel is made available to the IAEA very quickly so that an examination can take place there."