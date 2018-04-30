ISIS claims deadly twin bombings in Kabul, several journalists killed, officials say

The Islamic State on Monday claimed twin bombings in Kabul that killed at least 25, including eight journalists, authorities said.

At least 45 others were wounded in the twin attacks, Hashmat Sanekzai, a Kabul police spokesman, said.

The group said two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the bombings, targeting the headquarters of the “renegade" Afghan intelligence services in Kabul.

The double bombing occurred in the Shash Darak area, home to NATO headquarters and a number of embassies and foreign offices – as well as the Afghan intelligence service.

Eight local Afghan journalists were killed and six were wounded, officials said. The journalists were part of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, a local media watchdog.

Agence France-Presse said Shah Marai, the agency’s chief photographer in Kabul, was among those killed in the blasts. The agency said Marai died in a blast that struck journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first blast.

A cameraman from TOLO TV was also among the dead, Sediqullah Tawahidi, an official from the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, said. Police officer Jan Agha said all the journalists died in the second blasts, which also wounded two police officers.

The first suicide bomber was on a motor bike and the second explosion was meant to hit those rushing toward the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast, police said. The second bomber was on foot pretending to be part of the media and detonated his bomb while among the journalists, police said.

“When the explosion happened, everywhere was covered with dust and fire, it was so horrific scene” with bodies and body parts “thrown about on the street and the pavement,” Jawed Ghulam Sakhi, a taxi driver, said.

"I saw journalists covered with blood, this time they targeted the media," Sakhi said.

Afghan President Asharf Ghani condemned the attacks. The presidential palace said in a statement that attacks targeting innocent civilians, worshippers inside mosques, national and democratic processes, reporters and freedom of speech all are war crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.