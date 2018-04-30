Explosion shakes center of Afghan capital, causes injuries

Authorities in Kabul say an explosion has occurred in the center of the Afghan capital and several people were hurt.

Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin says the area hit by the Monday morning blast includes foreign offices. Amin said the explosion caused casualties.

Mohammad Mousa Zahir, director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, said several people suffering injuries from the blast were being treated at the hospital.

More information was not immediately available.