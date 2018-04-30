Australian judge to rule on whether Cardinal stands trial

The most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis will return to an Australian court on Tuesday to learn whether he must stand trial on charges that he sexually abused multiple victims decades ago.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington will rule in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on whether the prosecution's case against Australian Cardinal George Pell is strong enough to warrant a trial by jury.

Lawyers for Australia's highest-ranking Catholic argued during a four-week preliminary hearing in March that the accusations were untrue and should be dismissed. Pell has said through his lawyers that he will plead not guilty if the magistrate decides against dismissing the charges.