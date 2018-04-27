Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Moon Jae-in readying joint announcement after historic summit

South Korea on Friday said it is working on a joint statement with North Korea about the outcome of the historic meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Kim and Moon, after their afternoon session, are expected to jointly announce the outcome of their meeting within the hour.

Kim told Moon that he feels like he’s “firing a flare at the starting line in the moment of (the two Koreas) writing a new history in North-South relations, peace and prosperity.”

Kim also promised Moon he "won't interrupt" his "early morning sleep anymore," referring to missile tests, South Korea said.

The two leaders walked unaccompanied to a bridge on the South Korean side of a border truce village in Panmunjom Friday morning.

It was the first time a member of the Kim dynasty was known to set foot on South Korean soil since 1953. The two men shook hands and smiled for news cameras.

Kim and Moon planted a pine tree together as a symbol of peace before resuming their second meeting of the summit. Kim and Moon have also unveiled a stone plaque placed next to the tree that was engraved with a message saying "Peace and Prosperity Are Planted."

The summit is drawing measured responses from world leaders.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he welcomes the summit but doesn't expect any major breakthroughs.

"I am very encouraged by what's happening," Johnson told reporters Friday. "I don't think that anybody looking at the history of North Korea's plans to develop a nuclear weapon would want to be over-optimistic at this point."

China has welcomed the summit, saying it applauds the countries' leaders for taking a "historic step" toward peace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report