Kim Jong Un pens message of peace in South Korea's Peace House

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un penned a message of peace in South Korea’s guestbook Friday before talks at the Inter-Korea summit.

“A new history starts now. An age of peace, from the starting point of history,” Kim wrote in Korean at the South’s Peace House, Reuters reported.

Written in black ink on paper wrapped with golden corners, the note ended with the date “2018.4.27,” signifying the historic day.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-In walked side-by-side into the Peace House, decorated with traditional Korean paintings and a red carpet.

Moon, smiling for photo ops, stood and waited as Kim finished.

Just minutes before Kim entered, the North Korean security team conducted a sweep for explosives and listening devices, Reuters reported.

They sprayed what appeared to be disinfectant in the air, on the chairs and even on the guestbook, the report said.

Earlier in the day, Moon greeted Kim at the military demarcation line, where the men smiled while shaking hands.

“I was excited to meet at this historic place and it is really moving that you came all the way to the demarcation line to greet me in person,” Kim said, according to Reuters.

NORTH, SOUTH KOREA AGREE ON DENUCLEARIZATION OF PENINSULA AFTER HISTORIC MEETING

After Moon accepted Kim’s invitation to briefly cross into North Korea, the two Korean leaders held hands while crossing back into South Korea, the report said.

Kim stepped into the southern side of a border truce village of Panmunjom to become the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the 1950-53 Korean War, the Associated Press reported.