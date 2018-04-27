Expand / Collapse search
Kim Jong Un pens message of peace in South Korea's Peace House

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
South Korean President Moon Jae-in watches as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un writes in a guestbook at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un penned a message of peace in South Korea’s guestbook Friday before talks at the Inter-Korea summit.

“A new history starts now. An age of peace, from the starting point of history,” Kim wrote in Korean at the South’s Peace House, Reuters reported

Written in black ink on paper wrapped with golden corners, the note ended with the date “2018.4.27,” signifying the historic day.  

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-In walked side-by-side into the Peace House, decorated with traditional Korean paintings and a red carpet.

Moon, smiling for photo ops, stood and waited as Kim finished. 

Just minutes before Kim entered, the North Korean security team conducted a sweep for explosives and listening devices, Reuters reported.

North Korean security officers check and prepare a desk before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signs a guestbook at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC18FFC9A820

They sprayed what appeared to be disinfectant in the air, on the chairs and even on the guestbook, the report said.

Earlier in the day, Moon greeted Kim at the military demarcation line, where the men smiled while shaking hands.

“I was excited to meet at this historic place and it is really moving that you came all the way to the demarcation line to greet me in person,” Kim said, according to Reuters.

NORTH, SOUTH KOREA AGREE ON DENUCLEARIZATION OF PENINSULA AFTER HISTORIC MEETING

After Moon accepted Kim’s invitation to briefly cross into North Korea, the two Korean leaders held hands while crossing back into South Korea, the report said.

Kim stepped into the southern side of a border truce village of Panmunjom to become the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the 1950-53 Korean War, the Associated Press reported.  

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.