All in the family: Kim Jong Un's sister joins him at summit

Kim Jong Un's younger sister has taken a prominent place at the negotiating table for the first North-South Korea summit in more than a decade, cementing her public role as Kim's closest confidante and possibly the second-most powerful figure in his ruling regime.

Kim Yo Jong, believed to be 30 years old, emerged as the most visible figure in the Kim regime after her brother when she traveled to the South for the Olympics in February.

She was right by his side on Friday as well, walking across the line that divides the two Koreas to join him for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The only other North Korean official present was former intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, the top cadre in charge of relations with the South.