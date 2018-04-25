Spain: 2 aides of late Venezuelan president detained

Spanish authorities acknowledge they've arrested two associates of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in a case of suspected corruption.

Officials in Madrid announced Wednesday they detained the pair at Venezuela's request.

The two are Claudia Diaz, former secretary of the National Fund for Development, and Adrian Velasquez Figueroa, a member of Chavez's security detail.

Venezuelan officials are seeking them on suspicion of corruption revealed in the Panama Papers — a massive document leak from a Panamanian law firm that put a spotlight on how the rich and powerful hid their fortunes.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab had announced the arrests in early April, but officials in Spain at first denied it.

A Spanish judge is expected to hold a hearing Thursday on their possible extradition to Venezuela.