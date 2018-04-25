Man charged over Mont Saint-Michel incident

next



French prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old man with threatening to attack security services at Mont Saint-Michel, one of the country's most-visited tourist sites.

The prosecutor in the Coutances district of Normandy said in a statement Wednesday the man was charged with relaying a "death threat" and a "public insult" against police. The suspect, who has seven convictions on his criminal record for use of illicit drugs and other petty crimes, has been remanded in custody.

On Sunday, French authorities evacuated tourists from the Mont Saint-Michel after the incident that triggered a regional manhunt.

French police have faced a string of attacks over the past few years, some of them fatal.