New South African church celebrates drinking alcohol

A new church in South Africa celebrates drinking alcohol and holds enthusiastic, whiskey-fueled services in bars.

Gabola Church began eight months ago and has found a lively following.

Gabola's founder and self-declared pope, Tsietsi Makiti, says the church is for those who have been rejected by other churches because they drink alcohol. Gabola means "drinking" in Tswana, one of South Africa's official languages.

Others in South Africa are outraged by Gabola, saying it is blasphemous.

Gabola is not a member of the mainstream South African Council of Churches, which says it has no comment about it.