More protests in Nicaragua, 5 TV channels ordered off air

More protests have broken out in Nicaragua over a planned social security reform, and the government has ordered off the air five independent TV channels that have been covering the unrest.

The demonstrations began Wednesday in the capital, Managua, and in Leon. On Thursday they continued and spread to three other cities.

At the National Agrarian University, a protester lost an eye during clashes with riot police who arrived to quell the demonstration.

Several people were seen being detained in video images transmitted by media not controlled by the government, though police have not given official figures on arrests.

On Thursday the government ordered cable companies to cut the signal of the channels.

Channel 15 director Miguel Mora called it a "clear violation of freedom of the press."