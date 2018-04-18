Mayor: Twins-Indians will be played despite blackout

The mayor of San Juan says Wednesday's Cleveland-Minnesota game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium will be played as scheduled, despite an island-wide blackout that hit Puerto Rico.

Carmen Yulin Cruz says extra generators have been brought to the stadium, and there will be an additional police presence. About 19,000 fans have tickets for the game, the finale of a two-game series in San Juan between the Indians and Twins.

Backup systems at the ballpark were tested shortly after the blackout hit Wednesday morning, and the lighting system and scoreboards will be operative.

There have been countless outages across Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria struck on Sept. 20 and damaged the island's power grid.

