Hungary: Conservative paper critical of government closing

Publishers of a conservative Hungarian newspaper critical of Hungary's right-wing government say it is shutting down, along with a radio station under the same owner.

Magyar Nemzet (Hungarian Nation), founded in 1938, will publish its last issue on Wednesday, while Lanchid Radio will cease broadcasting at the end of Tuesday.

Their owner, oligarch Lajos Simicska, had a public fallout with Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2015 and since then his businesses' revenues have steadily declined.

Orban was re-elected Sunday to a third consecutive term.

Magyar Nemzet was a leading publication of the brief anti-Soviet uprising in 1956 and later, while still under state censorship control, was considered the intelligentsia's newspaper.

Opposition politician Peter Ungar told news website hvg.hu that he may make an offer for the newspaper.