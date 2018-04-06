UK police won't charge retiree who killed burglar in home

British police say a 78-year-old retiree who stabbed a burglar to death in his home will not face criminal charges.

Richard Osborn-Brooks was arrested on suspicion of murder after an altercation at his London home early Wednesday.

Police say the retiree found two men inside the house, and struggled with one, who was stabbed in the upper body. The suspected burglar was found collapsed in a road nearby and died later.

The Metropolitan Police force said Friday that police and prosecutors had decided "no action will be taken" against the retiree.

The case drew widespread public support for Osborn-Brooks, with tabloid newspapers among those saying he shouldn't be charged.

In 2016, Britain's High Court ruled that householders can use disproportionate force against intruders if they believe it necessary.