Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

Amid tight security, Youzafzai along with her parents landed in the Swat Valley town Saturday morning.

According to her uncle Mahmoodul Hassan, she is visiting her home and also plans to meet with her friends and relatives.

Security was visibly beefed up in Mingora the previous day.