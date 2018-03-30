Relatives of Venezuela jail fire victims begin mourning dead

next

prev

Families of the 68 people killed in one of Venezuela's worst jail fires are in mourning and have begun burying the dead as they demand officials explain what had happened and hold those responsible accountable.

Varying versions of the tense moments that led to the devastating blaze in the cellblock of a Valencia police station are circulating among relatives and human rights groups. It's a sharp contrast to the silence of officials, who have provided almost no details on the disaster.

Relatives of one detainee who died called them shortly before the fire claiming guards were pouring gasoline in the cellblock. Other accounts from survivors and relatives indicate it was inmates themselves who set the facility on fire hoping to escape.