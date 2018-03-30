American service member is among the 2 dead in Syria bombing, officials say

An American was identified Friday as one of the two coalition troops killed yesterday by a roadside bomb in Syria, marking the first time this year a U.S. service member has been killed in action in the war-torn country, two U.S. officials told Fox News.

It’s not immediately clear about the nationalities of the others killed and wounded.

A statement from the U.S.-led coalition did not identify the exact location of the blast.

A Syrian official had told The Associated Press earlier that a roadside bomb exploded in the mixed Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij.

Mohammed Abu Adel, the head of the Manbij Military Council, an Arab-Kurdish US.-backed group in the town, said the bomb went off hundreds of yards away from a security headquarters that houses the council just before midnight on Thursday.

The wounded personnel received immediate care and are being evacuated for further medical treatment. The names of the deceased will be released at the discretion of the pertinent national authorities.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.