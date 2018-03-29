Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

North and South Korea to hold leaders' summit April 27

For just the third time in history, North and South Korea will hold a leaders’ summit on April 27 amid mounting global tensions to rid Kim Jong-Un’s regime of its nuclear weapons. 