The Latest: 2 arrested over failed attack on soldiers

The Latest on an attack on soldiers in France (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A police official says a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a failed car attack on French soldiers.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media, said that the unnamed man was arrested Thursday in his home in Grenoble on suspicion of driving at soldiers who were out jogging near their military barracks and shouting death threats.

The official said the woman was arrested in Echirolles, a suburb of Grenoble, and was the owner of the car used in the attack.

The official could not say what connection the two have to one another. They are both currently being questioned by police in Grenoble.

—By Thomas Adamson

___

11:15 a.m.

A man shouted death threats from his car window at several groups of French soldiers out for a Thursday morning jog in the French Alps, then tried to run two of them over, a military spokesman said.

Col. Benoit Brulot, a French Army spokeman, told the AP that the driver circled the military barracks in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, in the southeastern Isere region, shouting at groups of soldiers. He returned later and tried to hit the two soldiers with his car before making a quick getaway.

Brulot said that none of the soldiers, from the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade, was injured.

Authorities are on high alert as the incident occurred one week after an Islamic extremist shot at police returning from jogging in southern France, before taking hostages in a supermarket in an attack that claimed four lives.

Brulot said several of the soldiers were questioned Thursday morning by gendarmes in nearby Grenoble. The motives for the attempted attack are currently unclear.

Jean-Luc Corbet, mayor of Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, told BFM-TV authorities are currently searching for the vehicle and the driver and an inquiry has been opened in Grenoble.