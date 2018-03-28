Tanzanian opposition leader is charged with rebellion

Tanzania has charged the leader of a major opposition party and five party members with inciting hatred and rebellion against the government.

The case comes as critics accuse President John Magufuli of being intolerant of dissent in the East African nation.

A statement by the court in Dar es Salaam says Freeman Mbowe and the other Chadema party members have been denied bail.

The charges are related to their alleged roles in a protest last month during which police allegedly shot and killed a student.

Also last month an opposition lawmaker was sentenced to five months in jail after he was convicted of insulting Magufuli.