Mexican navy says it didn't shoot civilians in border city

Mexico's navy says a helicopter called to support marines during weekend operations in the border city of Nuevo Laredo didn't kill the bystanders who died during confrontations.

The navy did not say how many civilians died in the clashes, but local media reported Monday that a mother and two children were killed.

The navy also said in a statement Monday that the bystanders were hit from the ground — not the air — and their wounds were caused by a bullet not used by the helicopter crew.

The operations in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas, left a marine and four suspected gunmen dead and 12 marines wounded.