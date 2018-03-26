Grace Mugabe linked to alleged ivory smuggling in Zimbabwe

Police in Zimbabwe say they are investigating a case of alleged ivory smuggling linked to the wife of former leader Robert Mugabe.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba says an investigation was opened after a whistleblower came forward with information.

Charamba says no one has been charged and that investigators hope to ascertain the "exact role" of Grace Mugabe, whose political ambitions intensified the national discontent that led to a military takeover and her 94-year-old husband's resignation in November.

Tinashe Farawo, a Zimbabwean wildlife official, says documents in the case have been submitted to police. Farawo says Grace Mugabe and senior members of her staff allegedly forced parks officials to sign export permits for ivory pieces without following procedure.