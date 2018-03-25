Bomb inside Afghan Shiite mosque kills 1, wounds 7

An Afghan official says a bomb went off inside a Shiite mosque in the western city of Herat, killing at least one person and wounding seven.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the toll may rise from Sunday's attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan frequently targets the country's Shiite minority, which it views as apostates.

An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a group of Shiites marking the Persian new year in Afghanistan's capital last week, killing more than 30 people.