4 children dead in Russian shopping center fire

Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the Sunday fire in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

Russia's Investigative Committee said four children died in the fire, but did not say whether they died of burns or smoke inhalation. State news agency Tass said nine other victims were hospitalized in the blaze.