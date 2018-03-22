Cambodia rejects joint statement of human rights concern

Cambodia's ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva has rejected a statement to the U.N. Human Rights Council endorsed by 45 nations that urges improvements in the Southeast Asia nation's rights situation ahead of a general election this July.

Tuesday's statement, with signatories ranging from Albania to the United States, expressed concern over "signs of escalating repression of the political opposition, civil society and media."

It said actions taken by the Cambodian government will undermine the conduct of credible, free and fair elections in July, damaging the government's claims to legitimacy.

In a statement Thursday, Cambodian Ambassador Ney Sam Ol dismissed the concerns as politically motivated and shameless interference in Cambodia's internal affairs.