Gambia arrests 10 with possible links to activist's death

Gambian police have arrested 10 officers of the State Intelligence Service with possible links to the murder of activist Ebrima Solo Sandeng.

Police spokesman David Kujabi confirmed to The Associated Press that two were released on bail while the remaining eight are in detention and are helping the police in their investigation.

Sandeng led a protest march in April 2016 demanding electoral reforms under former leader Yahya Jammeh. The peaceful demonstration was met by a police crackdown that led to the arrests of dozens of people and subsequently Sandeng's death.

Nine top officers of the defunct National Intelligence Agency are standing trial for his murder.

Jammeh stepped down and entered exile a year ago after losing elections, ending his 22-year dictatorship in the tiny West African nation.