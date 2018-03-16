Blast at home in SW Pakistani border town kills 2, wounds 10

A Pakistani government official says a powerful blast at a home in the southwestern town of Qillah Saifullah bordering Afghanistan has killed at least two people and wounded 10 others.

Deputy commissioner Shafqat Shahwali said Friday that the blast took place Thursday night when some "explosive device" was being loaded in a vehicle. He said the dead and wounded had been transported to a hospital and authorities were still trying to determine what caused the blast.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups that demand a greater share of the province's resources.

The province is also believed to be a hiding place for the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani militant groups.