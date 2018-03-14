Official: Insurgent attack kills 10 Afghan security forces

An Afghan official says insurgents attacked a checkpoint in western Farah province and killed at least 10 security personnel.

Provincial council member Abdul Samad Salehi said four of the dead were from the intelligence service and six were on the police force.

Salehi said the Taliban carried out the attack early Wednesday morning near Farah city, though no insurgent group has yet claimed responsibility. The Taliban have stepped up attacks against security forces in Farah province in recent months.

This is the fourth major attack on security forces in less than a week. A total of 38 security forces have been killed, five were captured alive by the insurgents, and many others were wounded, according to provincial officials.

Farah officials have repeatedly asked the central government to send more troops.