French minister: Fighting gender violence 'the top priority'

France's gender equality minister says fighting violence against women isn't just a top priority for French President Emmanuel Macron — it's the top priority. And one of the first targets is street harassment.

In an interview at the United Nations, Marlene Schiappa said Wednesday that legislation she will present to the Cabinet next week would impose stiff fines for gender-based harassment on the street or in public transport. She said the bill is important in both a practical and a symbolic sense, because it will help change a macho culture in France.

The proposed law also has a provision that anyone under 15 cannot consent to sex with an adult. And it extends the statute of limitations on sex crimes.