Facebook removes home page of far-right group Britain First

Facebook has taken down the official home page of the far-right group Britain First along with the pages of its two leaders because they violate the company's standards.

The group gained prominence in November when U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted some of its anti-Muslim videos, angering British leaders.

Facebook said Wednesday that content posted by the group and party leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen "has repeatedly broken our community standards" despite written warnings, and incites hatred against minority groups.

The two Britain First leaders were recently convicted of religiously-aggravated harassment.

The group opposes what it calls the "Islamization" of Britain.