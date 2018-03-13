Aides: Venezuelan police arrest Chavez's ex spy chief

Witnesses say they've seen the arrest of a former spy chief for Hugo Chavez who has been leading a movement of alienated leftists opposed to President Nicolas Maduro.

Two aides to Miguel Rodriguez Torres say he was at an event in a Caracas hotel Tuesday when agents from the Sebin intelligence police entered and hauled him away. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Rodriguez Torres is a former army general who served alongside Chavez in a failed 1992 coup. For over a year, he's been building a movement to challenge Maduro in presidential elections, but earlier this year was barred from holding office on what supporters consider trumped-up charges.

While he accuses Maduro of destroying Venezuela's economy, Rodriguez Torres remains mistrusted by much of the opposition.