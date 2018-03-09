Trump to attend Summit of the Americas meeting in Peru

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the Summit of the Americas regional meeting of Western Hemisphere leaders in Peru.

A high-ranking Peruvian government official with direct knowledge of the upcoming event confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Trump plans to attend.

Leaders around Latin America have been watching closely for any indication that the U.S. president would go to the meeting.

The event is scheduled to take place in April in Peru's capital city.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss details.