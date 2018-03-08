Arrests in Greece over violent robberies around Acropolis

Greek police have arrested six Pakistani men accused of a string of violent knifepoint robberies in parkland around the ancient Acropolis Hill in Athens, one of the country's top tourist attractions.

The suspects were detained on Tuesday and charged with membership of a criminal organization, attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons law breaches.

Police also arrested 12 other Pakistani migrants accused of receiving goods stolen by the gang.

A police statement Thursday said the gang is believed to be behind the attempted murder of a tourist during a robbery, and at least three robberies that targeted a total of ten people.