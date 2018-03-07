Arab FMS affirm Jerusalem as future Palestinian capital

Arab foreign ministers are insisting that Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state, even as the U.S. prepares to move its embassy there in a step that has angered the Arab world.

A ministerial meeting held Wednesday in the Egyptian capital Cairo brought together foreign ministers from the Arab League member-states.

It comes amid a wave of anger at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in December, which sparked protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip at the time. Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump's declaration departed from decades of U.S. policy and upended longstanding international assurances that the fate of the city would be determined in negotiations.

Most countries around the world have not recognized Israel's 1967 annexation of east Jerusalem. Under a long-standing international consensus, the fate of the city is to be determined in negotiations.