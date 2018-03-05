Argentina ex-leader on trial for alleged cover up in bombing

Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez will face trial for allegedly covering up the role of Iranians in a 1994 bomb attack on a Jewish center.

The decision by a federal judge was announced Monday by Argentina's official CIJ Judicial Information Center. Eleven other former officials and people close to Fernandez's government will also go on trial on charges of cover-up and abuse of power.

The trial date has not been determined.

Fernandez denies any wrongdoing or involvement in any cover-up involving Argentina's worst terror attack. The 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires killed 85 people and wounded hundreds.

The judge is backing an assertion by a former prosecutor investigating the case who said that a 2013 government agreement with Iran ensured that Iranians involved in the attack would escape prosecution.