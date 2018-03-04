The Latest: Cardinal Pell wears clerical collar to court

The Latest on the court appearance of Cardinal George Pell over sex abuse charges (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Cardinal George Pell arrived at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Australia wearing a clerical collar.

There had been some speculation about whether he would wear the Roman Catholic Church garb for his court appearance Monday.

Pell was accompanied by his lawyer Paul Galbally. Pell emptied his pockets before walking through a metal detector as security guards ensured the public and media kept their distance.

___

9:25 a.m.

Cardinal George Pell has arrived at the Melbourne Magistrates Court for a hearing to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him on sexual abuse charges.

Clad in a light-colored coat, Pell arrived by car Monday morning and was flanked by police as he walked through a large group of media and into the court security screening area.

___

7:30 a.m.

The most senior Vatican official ever charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis is set to appear in an Australian court on Monday in a hearing to test whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him.

Australian Cardinal George Pell's committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court before Magistrate Belinda Wallington is scheduled to take up to a month, with testimony of alleged victims likely to be suppressed from publication.

Pope Francis' former finance minister was charged in June of last year with sexually abusing multiple people in his Australian home state of Victoria. The details of the allegations against the 76-year-old cardinal have yet to be released to the public, though police have described the charges as "historical" sexual assault offenses.