Burkina Faso capital recovers from double extremist attacks

Market trading and street life is slowly returning to normal in Burkina Faso's capital city a day after Islamic extremists attacked the French Embassy and army headquarters in assaults, killing eight people and wounding more than 80 others.

Security forces killed eight militant attackers, but the violence is a perilous reminder that Ouagadougou remains a target.

The smell of smoke lingered over the city Saturday as the prime minister prepared to meet with the army chief at the heavily guarded army headquarters.

A deep hole in the ground and adjacent wall of the army center marks where extremists dressed in uniform set off a car bomb, apparently targeting a room where senior officers were to have met, but had relocated.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks.