Iranian FM on Eastern Europe trip meets Bulgarian officials

The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Iran have discussed the state of affairs in the Middle East and bilateral economic relations.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said they talked about the current situation in Yemen and Syria and the importance of fighting terrorism and extremism as a common global threat.

As part of his trip to Eastern Europe, Zarif is heading an economic delegation to Bulgaria, which currently holds the rotating six-month EU presidency.

Regarding Yemen and Syria, Zarif mentioned that the discussion centered on "the need to end hostilities in the region, the need for a political solution leading to stability, security and peace."

Zarif also held talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.