Victims group shuns Indonesia attacks reconciliation event

One of the main Indonesian groups for survivors of terror attacks has refused to participate in what it says is a flawed government-organized "reconciliation" meeting between former Islamic militants and victims.

The three days of meetings between dozens of ex-militants and victims has its finale on Wednesday with speeches by seven government ministers, singing of the national anthem, prayers and screening of videos showing parts of the previous two days, which were closed to the media.

Sucipto Hari Wibowo, co-founder of the Indonesian Survivors Foundation, said the government has good intentions but many survivors have yet to come to terms with what happened to them let alone face the people responsible.

He says the rights of victims are "more important than a reconciliation held under the spotlight."